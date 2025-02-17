© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside Politics With Steve Harrison
The articles from Inside Politics With Steve Harrison appear first in his weekly newsletter, which takes a deeper look at local politics, including the latest news on the Charlotte City Council, what's happening with Mecklenburg County's Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina General Assembly and much more.

There could be a Plan B for transit tax

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:28 AM EST
City transit in Charlotte, N.C.
Unsplash
City transit in Charlotte.

A version of this news analysis originally appeared in the Inside Politics newsletter, out Fridays. Sign up here to get it first to your inbox.

State Sen. Vickie Sawyer, a Republican who represents Iredell County and parts of north Mecklenburg, is Charlotte’s point person for getting a one-cent sales tax increase for transportation approved in Raleigh.

If the General Assembly OKs the tax, Mecklenburg County residents would vote on the penny increase in a referendum.

But Sawyer doesn’t sound optimistic.

In response to a question from the group Charlotte Rail Advocate, Sawyer responded that “at this point, it will be difficult to even get the taxing portion of the legislation passed, much less the makeup of the breakdown of the spending plan.”

She added that many of her colleagues are opposed to any sort of tax increase, even if voters approve it through a referendum. Sawyer said the bill is “a long way from being palatable to have enough votes to even get on the floor.”

Sawyer’s comments were first reported by Axios Charlotte.

It’s possible Sawyer is just lowering expectations and the tax will get across the finish line. It might even pass by being tacked onto a budget bill. (That’s how the General Assembly extended a 1% tax on prepared food and beverages that’s being used to renovate Bank of America Stadium.)

She declined an interview with WFAE.

If Charlotte’s bill does fail, is there a Plan B?

The city doesn’t appear to have one. But there is an option.

The state has already granted North Carolina counties the ability to levy a quarter-cent sales tax increase for any purpose, without legislative approval. The tax must still be approved by voters.

A quarter-cent sales tax increase would generate a lot less money than a full penny, of course — one quarter as much, to be precise.

But it would be more than enough to build the Red Line commuter rail line to Lake Norman, as well as leaving some money left over for roads and sidewalks and for more bus service.

The problem with that option is that Mecklenburg commissioners aren’t going to give up the tax easily. While the county was integral in the negotiations to move the one-cent sales tax forward, commissioners see the quarter-cent tax as theirs.

Could there be a proposal that would build the Red Line — and then county priorities like funding parks or boosting staffing in the district attorney’s office?

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles told WCNC last week that if Charlotte doesn’t get legislative approval for the tax this year, it will look to 2026.
Tags
Politics NC Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison