Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts declines to enter this year's mayoral race

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Thursday morning that she won’t challenge incumbent Mayor Vi Lyles in the Democratic primary.

Roberts said she considered running after Lyles recently cast a tie-breaking vote against studying ways to improve the pay and working conditions of contract workers at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

But in an email to supporters, she said she has too many existing commitments.

Roberts was mayor for one term, starting in 2015. Lyles beat her in the Democratic primary in 2017.