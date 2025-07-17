© 2025 WFAE

Mecklenburg County's new manager changing up top leadership team

Published July 17, 2025

New Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant is making changes to his top leadership team. Bryant has pushed out Deputy County Manager Anthony Trotman, who worked for the county for 10 years and was in charge of health and human services. He was one of three deputies under former manager Dena Diorio, who retired at the end of June. Trotman is being replaced by Kimm Campbell. She’s is coming to Mecklenburg from Broward County, north of Miami.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
