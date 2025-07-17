Mecklenburg County's new manager changing up top leadership team

New Mecklenburg County Manager Michael Bryant is making changes to his top leadership team. Bryant has pushed out Deputy County Manager Anthony Trotman, who worked for the county for 10 years and was in charge of health and human services. He was one of three deputies under former manager Dena Diorio, who retired at the end of June. Trotman is being replaced by Kimm Campbell. She’s is coming to Mecklenburg from Broward County, north of Miami.