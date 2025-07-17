© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins second game in a row

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT

Charlotte FC won for a second straight time on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, downing DC United 2-1 behind two goals from Pep Biel. Coach Dean Smith says the team is moving in the right direction after a losing streak.

"The run we were on, the run of games, 10 games out of 12 away from home, we never got the results that our performances deserved," he said. "But we know that we're really tough to play against here and not many teams want to come here and play us."

Charlotte visits Atlanta United Saturday night.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports