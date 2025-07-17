Charlotte FC wins second game in a row

Charlotte FC won for a second straight time on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, downing DC United 2-1 behind two goals from Pep Biel. Coach Dean Smith says the team is moving in the right direction after a losing streak.

"The run we were on, the run of games, 10 games out of 12 away from home, we never got the results that our performances deserved," he said. "But we know that we're really tough to play against here and not many teams want to come here and play us."

Charlotte visits Atlanta United Saturday night.