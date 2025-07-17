White House says Trump has a common circulatory condition

President Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, but "remains in excellent health," the White House physician said in a memo on Thursday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called this a "common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." Trump is 79.

Trump underwent a "comprehensive examination" after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs in recent weeks, the White House said. Dr. Sean Barbabella noted in his memo there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, which would be more serious conditions. It is unclear when the examination happened.

Leavitt also acknowledged recent pictures of the president showing bruising on his hands, which she said was attributable to irritation from "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which is used to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Copyright 2025 NPR