© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Report: Cooper to run for US Senate

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT

Former Governor Roy Cooper has decided to run for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat and plans to announce his campaign before the end of the month. That’s according to multiple news outlets citing people familiar with the plans.

The decision brings some clarity to Democrats’ strategy to regain the seat they lost in 2014 to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who isn’t seeking reelection.

No GOP frontrunner has emerged in the race, but Politico reports Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley plans to run.

The only Democrat officially in the race is former U.S. Rep Wiley Nickel, who beat Trump-endorsed Republican Bo Hines in the Republican-leaning 13th Congressional District in 2022.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports