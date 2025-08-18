North Carolina begins mailing notices to fix voter registrations

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has begun mailing notices to more than 82,000 voters whose registration records are missing required identification numbers.

The effort, called the “Registration Repair Project,” targets voters who have not provided either a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, as required by state and federal law.

Voters who receive a letter can update their information by mailing back a form included with the notice, submitting it online through the DMV’s website or visiting their county elections office in person.

State Elections Director Sam Hayes urged voters to act quickly. "It's quick. It's easy. It's free,” he said in a statement. Officials say repairing records now will help avoid problems at polling places.

Those who do not update their registration will still be able to vote in future elections, but only by provisional ballot until their information is complete.

North Carolinians can check whether they are on the Registration Repair list at ncsbe.gov/registrationrepair.