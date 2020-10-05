NC Board of Elections

-
Updated at 5:30 p.m. RALEIGH — North Carolina's elections board indicated Tuesday that it could certify suppliers of new voting machines this week while…
-
The ballots for North Carolina’s upcoming election have had a number of delays as cases on amendments and party affiliation wound their way through the…
-
A Wake County judge has put a law on hold that would change the balance of power on state and county election boards. Governor-elect Roy Cooper sued…
-
Update on Dec. 19Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed Senate Bill 4 into law. He said in a press release, “This legislation lays important groundwork to…