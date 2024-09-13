North Carolina will meet federal deadline to mail ballots overseas — though just barely

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says it will meet the federal deadline to send absentee ballots to military and overseas citizens — though just barely.

Friday's announcement comes after the North Carolina Supreme Court ordered the state to destroy hundreds of thousands of prepared ballots and print new ones that do not list Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a candidate for president.

The state elections board had argued it was too late to print new ballots, and doing so would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a news release, the state board of elections says it will get the newly reprinted ballots mailed to overseas residents and military members next Friday, Sept. 20 — one day before the federal deadline. The state will miss it's own deadline by two weeks.

Absentee ballots will start going out to other North Carolina voters on Sept. 24.