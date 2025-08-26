District 1 Charlotte City Council

District 1 covers some of uptown and extends east to Plaza Midwood and Noda. Of registered voters in the district, 45% are Democrat and 13% are Republican. The winner of the primary will win the election, as there is no Republican challenger.

https://dante4charlotte.com/ Danté Anderson

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 Representative (2022–present)

Occupation: Former Chief Business Officer at Cisco (2021–2023)

Age: ~52

Description: Anderson’s platform focuses on affordable housing, livable wages, public safety, and expanding employment opportunities across Charlotte. She was elected Mayor Pro Tem in December 2023, breaking from tradition after receiving fewer at-large votes than another councilmember. She regularly fills in for Mayor Vi Lyles in leading zoning meetings and other meetings. She is strongly allied with Lyles, supports the proposed increase in the sales tax for transit and transportation and is considered a backer of initiatives put forward by city staff.

Other personal: Anderson is a South Charlotte native and a graduate of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Media Studies from MIT (1995), an M.F.A. in Cinema Studies from NYU (1999), and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (2003). She identifies as LGBTQ+ and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

https://charlenehenderson.com/ Charlene Henderson El

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: Ran for an at-large seat of the Charlotte City Council in 2023; ran for Charlotte City Council District 4 in 2019

Occupation: Owner of N Demand Studio salon; podcast producer; community advocate

Age: 57

Description: Henderson El’s platform emphasizes fair wages and protections for city workers, investments in historically underfunded areas, and maintaining clean and safe public spaces like parks and streets. She previously ran for City Council in 2019 and 2023 but did not advance in the Democratic primaries.

Other personal: Henderson El was born and raised in Charlotte. She graduated from Carolina Beauty College in 1995 and completed coursework at Central Piedmont Community College. She is a member of the New Covenant Bibleway Church.

This is republished with permission from the Charlotte Ledger/Election Hub.