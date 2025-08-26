District 5 Charlotte City Council

District 5 is in East Charlotte and stretches from Independence Boulevard to the 485, just north of Mint Hill. Forty-eight percent of its registered voters are Democrat and 13% are Republican. Additionally 42% of District 5’s voters are black. The winner of this primary will win the election as there is no Republican challenger in this race.

jd4clt.com Juan Diego (J.D.) Mazuera Arias

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Lead of Global Government Affairs and Policy at Kyndryl; Chair of the Hispanic Caucus of Mecklenburg County

Age: 26

Description: Mazuera Arias is campaigning on affordable housing, public safety, government transparency, and building a transportation system that works for everyone. He previously worked on immigration policy in the office of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Other personal: Mazuera Arias is a bilingual son of Colombian immigrants and a DACA recipient. He attended Idlewild Elementary, Randolph Middle, and East Mecklenburg High School. He earned a B.A. in Political Science from Queens University as a Golden Door Scholar and an M.P.A. from NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service. He is LGBTQIA+ and a first-generation college graduate and says he is “formerly undocumented.” He says the transit plan is a “bad plan for District 5,” and he has criticized his opponent’s responsiveness to constituents.

votemolina.com Marjorie Molina

Party: Democratic

Incumbent: Yes

Previous experience in elected office: Charlotte City Council District 5 Representative (2022–present)

Occupation: Senior Business Development Executive at K2M Design

Age: ~45

Description: Molina’s platform includes workforce development, smart infrastructure, affordable housing, and economic empowerment for women. She serves as Vice Chair of the Transportation, Planning & Development, and Jobs & Economic Development committees, and holds leadership roles with the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the Charlotte Area Fund. She tends to be aligned with the Mayor Lyles-led majority on the City Council, and she has touted her connections to city leaders and her ability to get things done, such as getting the former Eastland Mall redevelopment off the ground.

Other personal: Molina is a native North Carolinian and has lived in Charlotte for 20 years. She holds a B.A. in Liberal Studies from Arizona State University and an M.S. in Management from UNC Charlotte. She is a single mother of two teenagers.

This is republished with permission from the Charlotte Ledger/Election Hub.