District 6 Charlotte City Council

District 6 is in South Charlotte and covers the area around South Park Mall. District 6 has one of the highest percentages of registered Republicans in the city and this is expected to be a competitive race in both the primary and general election. Of Mecklenburg County’s 155,000 registered Republican voters, 25,000 are in District 6. The winner of this primary will face Democrat Kimberly Owens in the general election.

District 6 has experienced turnover in the last year: Tariq Bokhari resigned to take a role in the Trump administration and veteran politician Edwin Peacock then replaced him. Peacock is running for City Council At-Large. The winner of this race will be District 6’s third city council member in less than a year.

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: Ran for NC House Seat 104 in 2024

Occupation: Marketing director at The Bokhari Group, according to LinkedIn

Age: 46

Description: Bokhari’s platform includes promoting transparency in government, improving public safety and transit, bringing “checks and balances” to City Council, supporting job growth and higher wages, and lowering taxes for working families. She previously ran for N.C. House in 2024 and was considered for her husband’s former City Council seat, but lost in a close City Council vote. She describes herself as “a South Park resident and community advocate for almost 20 years.” Regarding the transit tax, she told The Election Hub she is “cautiously optimistic about supporting this effort” but that “we are asking for billions of dollars without a clear, comprehensive plan in place.”

Other personal: Bokhari is married to former Councilmember Tariq Bokhari, who resigned earlier in 2025 to become Deputy Administrator at the Federal Transit Administration. She earned a B.A. in event management from Radford University and has three children in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system.

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Entrepreneur and developer with Carolina Prime Developers

Age: 33

Description: Chakra’s campaign emphasizes affordable housing, lower cost of living, improving public safety and expanding reliable public transportation. He previously sought to fill the District 6 vacancy left by Tariq Bokhari but was not selected by the City Council. He said in response to The Election Hub’s survey that he supports the transit tax because “it’s a long-term investment in Charlotte’s future.”

Other personal: Chakra was born in Charlotte and earned his degree from East Carolina University. He is married, a first-generation Lebanese-American and a dog lover. His name is pronounced “Gary with an S.”

This is republished with permission from the Charlotte Ledger/Election Hub.