Black Political Caucus endorses transportation sales tax referendum

The Black Political Caucus on Friday threw its support behind a referendum next month that would raise the Mecklenburg County sales tax by one percentage point. The new tax money would go towards funding a $25 billion transportation plan building more rail lines, bus service and road improvements. Voters will get the chance to vote on the sales tax in the general election this November.

The influential Black Political Caucus is the highest-profile group so far to endorse the tax referendum. The transportation plan would fund the Red Line commuter rail, the east-west Silver Line light rail, the Gold Line streetcar extension and more frequent bus service, as well as more bike lanes, sidewalks and road improvements.

Jocelyn Jones-Nolley, chair of the Black Political Caucus, said in a statement: "We look forward to partnering with the Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority and other stakeholders to ensure community concerns are prioritized and addressed, and that the benefits of this investment are shared broadly across all neighborhoods. This is about ensuring growth that works for everyone."