Third candidate launches campaign in NC House Democratic primary against Rep. Carla Cunningham

Charlotte attorney Morris McAdoo launched his campaign Tuesday in the NC House 106 Democratic primary against Rep. Carla Cunningham.

Vermanno Bowman and Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler have also jumped into the race.

Cunningham has faced backlash for siding with Republicans to pass House Bill 318, a law requiring sheriffs to cooperate more closely with ICE, with Democrats furious with her for breaking ranks.

Candidate filing begins in December, with the primary on March 3.