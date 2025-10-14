© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Third candidate launches campaign in NC House Democratic primary against Rep. Carla Cunningham

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
Morris McAdoo
Morris McAdoo
/
Courtesy
Morris McAdoo

Charlotte attorney Morris McAdoo launched his campaign Tuesday in the NC House 106 Democratic primary against Rep. Carla Cunningham.

Vermanno Bowman and Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler have also jumped into the race.

Cunningham has faced backlash for siding with Republicans to pass House Bill 318, a law requiring sheriffs to cooperate more closely with ICE, with Democrats furious with her for breaking ranks.

Candidate filing begins in December, with the primary on March 3.
Politics
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
