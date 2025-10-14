Charlotte City Council approves transportation authority appointment plan

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a plan to sort through more than 125 people who have applied to serve on a new transit authority board—if voters approve an increase to the sales tax in November.

A three-member council committee of Ed Driggs, James Mitchell and LaWana Mayfield plan to start interviewing roughly 30 candidates at the end of the month…after reviewing their resumes ahead of time. All council members will be allowed to participate and ask questions.

City Council members will vote on their seven selections in early November, right around the time of the referendum.

Though there was dissension a week ago, most council members are on board with the new process, saying it gives them more input. Renee Johnson and Tiawana Brown voted no.

And outgoing City Council member Marjorie Molina is still listed as an applicant, even though Brown last week said that was a red flag.

The transit authority board would have 27 members total.