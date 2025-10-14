© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council approves transportation authority appointment plan

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published October 14, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a plan to sort through more than 125 people who have applied to serve on a new transit authority board—if voters approve an increase to the sales tax in November.

A three-member council committee of Ed Driggs, James Mitchell and LaWana Mayfield plan to start interviewing roughly 30 candidates at the end of the month…after reviewing their resumes ahead of time. All council members will be allowed to participate and ask questions.

City Council members will vote on their seven selections in early November, right around the time of the referendum.

Though there was dissension a week ago, most council members are on board with the new process, saying it gives them more input. Renee Johnson and Tiawana Brown voted no.

And outgoing City Council member Marjorie Molina is still listed as an applicant, even though Brown last week said that was a red flag.

The transit authority board would have 27 members total.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer's lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
