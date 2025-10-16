© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Key NC senator says no budget deal likely next week

WFAE | By WUNC
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:12 AM EDT

A key North Carolina senator says it is unlikely that the General Assembly will make progress on a new state budget or Medicaid funding next week. Sen. Ralph Hise is a Republican from Mitchell County and a Senate budget writer.

"I’m not optimistic at this point. Any time we’re in session, could technical things come up or some appointment got forgot or whatever else. But I just don’t see significant things that I feel are moving at this point," he said.

Gov. Josh Stein said if the $319 million state health officials say they need isn’t possible, the General Assembly could at least provide the $190 million both chambers agreed to earlier this year.

The General Assembly returns on Monday.
Politics
WUNC
See stories by WUNC