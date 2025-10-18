© 2025 WFAE

'No Kings in the Queen City': Thousands rally against Trump, GOP in uptown

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal,
Palmer Magri
Published October 18, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT
Protesters filled First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 for the city's second "No Kings Day" protest.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Charlotte's second No Kings Day demonstration drew thousands to First Ward Park on Saturday, where speakers said President Donald Trump and Republicans were leading the country down an authoritarian path and trampling on individual rights.

The protest was organized by Indivisible CLT and seven other progressive organizations. It was held in conjunction with "No Kings" protests Saturday in Concord, Cornelius, Gaston County, Denver, Monroe, Waxhaw and thousands of other cities and towns around the country. A protest was also planned in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

CMPD Capt. Christian Wagner said the Charlotte protest remained peaceful and there were no arrests. Police logged three medical emergencies Wagner described as "minor," including a heat-related emergency and an elderly person who fell.

This story is developing.
