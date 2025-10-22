© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County parks commissioners say more money is needed for maintenance

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 22, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT
Pond at Park Road Park, one of dozens of Mecklenburg County facilities that could be up for renovation.
Mecklenburg County
Pond at Park Road Park, one of dozens of Mecklenburg County facilities that could be up for renovation.

Mecklenburg County parks commissioners asked for more money to maintain parks Tuesday night. During a presentation of the advisory group’s annual report to the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Parks Commissioner William Colyer said deferred maintenance and aging, inadequately maintained facilities are the biggest issues facing the county's parks.

"Past and current maintenance has been flat-out underfunded. All types of maintenance, including routine deferred, are not funded to adequate levels and honestly, this is unacceptable," he said.

He said the county’s maintenance budget for parks is set to drop from $7 million this year to $4 million next year. Colyer said the county should increase the parks maintenance budget to $10 million, not cut it.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports