Mecklenburg County parks commissioners say more money is needed for maintenance

Mecklenburg County parks commissioners asked for more money to maintain parks Tuesday night. During a presentation of the advisory group’s annual report to the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Parks Commissioner William Colyer said deferred maintenance and aging, inadequately maintained facilities are the biggest issues facing the county's parks.

"Past and current maintenance has been flat-out underfunded. All types of maintenance, including routine deferred, are not funded to adequate levels and honestly, this is unacceptable," he said.

He said the county’s maintenance budget for parks is set to drop from $7 million this year to $4 million next year. Colyer said the county should increase the parks maintenance budget to $10 million, not cut it.