© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

More measles cases confirmed in SC

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 22, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is adding four new confirmed cases of measles in Spartanburg County since last week, bringing the total number of cases in the state this year to 23 and the number of cases in the current outbreak to 20. WYFF reports state health officials say any new exposures at a school mean new exclusions for those who are unvaccinated. They’re deploying a mobile health unit this week to offer the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports