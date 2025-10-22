More measles cases confirmed in SC

The South Carolina Department of Public Health is adding four new confirmed cases of measles in Spartanburg County since last week, bringing the total number of cases in the state this year to 23 and the number of cases in the current outbreak to 20. WYFF reports state health officials say any new exposures at a school mean new exclusions for those who are unvaccinated. They’re deploying a mobile health unit this week to offer the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.