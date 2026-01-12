Panthers reflect on playoff run after loss to Rams

Carolina Panthers players returned to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to clean out their lockers following Saturday night’s 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The defeat ended Carolina’s season, but players and coaches emphasized the significance of the team’s turnaround and postseason appearance — the franchise’s first since 2017.Defensive lineman Derrick Brown said the experience of reaching the playoffs after a difficult start to the season set a new tone for the organization.

“It’s been one hell of a journey,” Brown said. “We started off 1-3. Nobody ever gave us a chance. Only the guys that were in this building knew what we were capable of. To go from that to winning the division and getting this playoff opportunity — for some guys like myself, we’ve never had it. I feel like we set a new standard around here.”

The Panthers’ offseason will now begin with uncertainty along the offensive line.

Starting left tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee during the game. Typical recovery time for the injury ranges from six to 12 months. Despite the early playoff exit, Carolina finished the season with momentum after winning the NFC South and returning to relevance following several rebuilding years.