Municipal election results: Huntersville, Matthews mayors win reelection
In addition to the high-profile transit tax referendum in Mecklenburg County, other municipalities around the region held elections Tuesday. Here are some of the results:
Matthews Mayor
- John Higdon: 65.16%
- Leon Threatt: 34.56%
Mint Hill Mayor
- Dale Dalton: 64.04%
- Tim Radzicki: 34.97%
Pineville Mayor
- Amelia Stinson-Wesley (unopposed)
Cornelius Mayor
- Denis P. Bilodeau: 43.79%
- Woody Washam, Jr.: 36.79%
- Kenny Campbell: 19.15%
Huntersville Mayor
- Christy Clark: 64.61%
- Derek L. Partee: 33.67%