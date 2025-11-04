Municipal election results: Huntersville, Matthews mayors win reelection

In addition to the high-profile transit tax referendum in Mecklenburg County, other municipalities around the region held elections Tuesday. Here are some of the results:

Matthews Mayor



John Higdon: 65.16%

Leon Threatt: 34.56%

Mint Hill Mayor



Dale Dalton: 64.04%

Tim Radzicki: 34.97%

Pineville Mayor



Amelia Stinson-Wesley (unopposed)

Cornelius Mayor



Denis P. Bilodeau: 43.79%

Woody Washam, Jr.: 36.79%

Kenny Campbell: 19.15%

Huntersville Mayor

