Municipal election results: Huntersville, Matthews mayors win reelection

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:00 PM EST
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE

In addition to the high-profile transit tax referendum in Mecklenburg County, other municipalities around the region held elections Tuesday. Here are some of the results:

Matthews Mayor

  • John Higdon: 65.16%
  • Leon Threatt: 34.56%

Mint Hill Mayor

  • Dale Dalton: 64.04%
  • Tim Radzicki: 34.97%

Pineville Mayor

  • Amelia Stinson-Wesley (unopposed)

Cornelius Mayor

  • Denis P. Bilodeau: 43.79%
  • Woody Washam, Jr.: 36.79%
  • Kenny Campbell: 19.15%

Huntersville Mayor

  • Christy Clark: 64.61%
  • Derek L. Partee: 33.67%
