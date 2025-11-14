© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Ralph Norman slams state Republican leaders over Scout Motors deal

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:03 AM EST

South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman is slamming state leaders for losing out on the Scout Motors headquarters to Charlotte. South Carolina gave Scout more than $1 billion worth of incentives to build its electric vehicle factory north of Columbia, but the company said this week that it will build its headquarters in Charlotte. The 1,200 high-paying jobs are Charlotte’s biggest economic development deal in years. Norman, a Republican running for governor, accused local leaders of both crony capitalism and being bad dealmakers.
