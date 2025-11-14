Ralph Norman slams state Republican leaders over Scout Motors deal

South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman is slamming state leaders for losing out on the Scout Motors headquarters to Charlotte. South Carolina gave Scout more than $1 billion worth of incentives to build its electric vehicle factory north of Columbia, but the company said this week that it will build its headquarters in Charlotte. The 1,200 high-paying jobs are Charlotte’s biggest economic development deal in years. Norman, a Republican running for governor, accused local leaders of both crony capitalism and being bad dealmakers.