Charlotte City Council seats three new members; James Mitchell elected mayor pro tem

Charlotte City Council swore in three new members Monday night and selected a new mayor pro tem as the new term began.

Joi Mayo is the new representative for District 3, and JD Mazuera Arias was sworn in to represent District 5. For the first time, District 6 in south Charlotte will be represented by a Democrat. Kimberly Owens won the seat in last month’s election.

Owens urged Charlotte’s business community to advocate in Raleigh for more resources beyond transportation, including stronger support for public schools.

“Like you did for transportation, I beg the business community to advocate for our public schools so that your employees can be confident in their children’s educations when they choose to relocate here,” she said.

Council members also elected a new mayor pro tem, a position that is largely ceremonial. Dante Anderson, who held the role last term, was not nominated.

Dimple Ajmera — who received the most votes of any candidate in the November election — was nominated but did not receive enough support from her colleagues.

The council ultimately chose longtime member James Mitchell to serve as mayor pro tem.