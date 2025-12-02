© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte City Council seats three new members; James Mitchell elected mayor pro tem

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:39 AM EST
People around a dais
City of Charlotte
/
Handout
Charlotte City Council members were sworn in on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Charlotte City Council swore in three new members Monday night and selected a new mayor pro tem as the new term began.

Joi Mayo is the new representative for District 3, and JD Mazuera Arias was sworn in to represent District 5. For the first time, District 6 in south Charlotte will be represented by a Democrat. Kimberly Owens won the seat in last month’s election.

Owens urged Charlotte’s business community to advocate in Raleigh for more resources beyond transportation, including stronger support for public schools.

“Like you did for transportation, I beg the business community to advocate for our public schools so that your employees can be confident in their children’s educations when they choose to relocate here,” she said.

Council members also elected a new mayor pro tem, a position that is largely ceremonial. Dante Anderson, who held the role last term, was not nominated.

Dimple Ajmera — who received the most votes of any candidate in the November election — was nominated but did not receive enough support from her colleagues.

The council ultimately chose longtime member James Mitchell to serve as mayor pro tem.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Tags
Politics Charlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison