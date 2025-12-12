Lawmakers press Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools over compliance with Parents’ Bill of Rights

A North Carolina House committee pressed Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials Wednesday over what lawmakers say is the district’s failure to comply with the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. District leaders insist they are following the 2023 law.

School Board Chair George Griffin told lawmakers the district is in compliance, prompting a sharp response from Wake County Republican Mike Schietzelt.

“I can say with 100% certainty that we, as a district, are complying with the law,” Griffin said.

“I can tell you with 100% certainty that you are not, Doctor,” Schietzelt replied.

The most contentious portion of the law requires teachers and staff to alert parents if a student asks to be called by a different name or pronouns. Instead of adding that requirement directly to district policy, Chapel Hill-Carrboro issued guidance to employees on how to handle those situations.

Republican lawmakers suggested new legislation could be introduced in the coming months that would allow the state to withhold funding from districts they determine are not in full compliance.