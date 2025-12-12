© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Lawmakers press Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools over compliance with Parents’ Bill of Rights

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST

A North Carolina House committee pressed Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials Wednesday over what lawmakers say is the district’s failure to comply with the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights. District leaders insist they are following the 2023 law.

School Board Chair George Griffin told lawmakers the district is in compliance, prompting a sharp response from Wake County Republican Mike Schietzelt.

“I can say with 100% certainty that we, as a district, are complying with the law,” Griffin said.

“I can tell you with 100% certainty that you are not, Doctor,” Schietzelt replied.

The most contentious portion of the law requires teachers and staff to alert parents if a student asks to be called by a different name or pronouns. Instead of adding that requirement directly to district policy, Chapel Hill-Carrboro issued guidance to employees on how to handle those situations.

Republican lawmakers suggested new legislation could be introduced in the coming months that would allow the state to withhold funding from districts they determine are not in full compliance.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain