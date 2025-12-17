North Carolina AG joins settlement with Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and 35 other bipartisan attorneys general have reached a settlement with Hyundai and Kia over the sale of millions of vehicles that lacked industry-standard anti-theft technology.

The lawsuit alleged the automakers sold vehicles without engine immobilizers, contributing to a tenfold increase in car thefts between 2020 and 2023.

Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia agreed to equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with industry-standard engine immobilizer anti-theft technology. The companies will also pay up to $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers whose vehicles were damaged by thieves, along with $4.5 million to participating states to cover investigative costs.