Republican candidate disqualified from North Carolina U.S. Senate primary

Election officials have disqualified Republican Margot Dupre from the GOP primary for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat, finding she failed to prove she is a North Carolina resident.

In a 3-1 vote, the State Board of Elections sided with two residents who alleged Dupre actually lives in Florida, where she owns property, and that the address she used to register in North Carolina is not a home but a Charlotte UPS store.

Dupre told the board she did not have a North Carolina address because she has been living in a camper — but also acknowledged the camper is currently parked in Florida.

Dupre says she plans to appeal the decision and could still run in the general election as an unaffiliated or write-in candidate.