DOT releases new I-77 toll lane maps with slight changes

The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Monday released revised design maps for the Interstate 77 toll lanes in an effort to reduce the impacts on nearby communities.

The maps build upon the design selected by the DOT earlier this year — elevating the toll lanes through uptown. The state picked that option because it creates a narrower footprint, causing the state to have to demolish fewer homes and have less impact on parks and Pinewood Cemetery.

Many residents in historically Black neighborhoods nearby oppose the proposals to build the toll lanes at-grade and to elevate them.

In response to opposition, the state agreed to delay issuing a request for proposals from four potential contractors until June. The DOT has said it will listen to community feedback for the next three months.

The new maps can be viewed here .

The basic design of toll lanes is the same as in the elevated version from earlier this year, with still two toll lanes in each direction.

Many of the changes are new retaining walls that have been added to the project, mostly on the southern section of I-77. That’s designed to separate the highway and ramps from nearby parks and homes.

“Community feedback is still being gathered during this time and will help shape the next phase of design to ensure the project prioritizes further reduced impacts and incorporates what’s important to the community, including parks and green spaces,” the DOT said in a news release.