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NEWS BRIEFS

Former Mooresville officer sues town, alleges retaliation

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 31, 2026 at 8:18 AM EDT

A former Mooresville police officer has filed a lawsuit against the town, alleging he was retaliated against for speaking with another law enforcement officer about a search warrant operation.

The lawsuit makes him the fourth former employee to sue the town since the beginning of the year.

WBTV reports Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell is calling for an independent investigation into the Mooresville Police Department.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday, March 30, Officer Paul Exon alleges he was working as a Special Response Team medic during a search warrant execution on Birdsong Lane in Iredell County.

According to the filing, the property is about six miles outside Mooresville town limits and falls under the jurisdiction of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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