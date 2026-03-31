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NEWS BRIEFS

Gastonia names next fire chief ahead of Phil Welch’s retirement

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT

The city of Gastonia says Deputy Chief Brad Best has been promoted and will serve as the city’s next fire chief when Chief Phil Welch retires on May 1.

Best brings more than three decades of experience in the fire service. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the South Gastonia Fire Department and later worked as a firefighter with the City of Hickory.

During his time with the Gastonia Fire Department, Best has served in several roles, including firefighter, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief.

Chief Phil Welch announced his retirement in December. He has served as Gastonia’s fire chief since March 2009.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain