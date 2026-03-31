Gastonia names next fire chief ahead of Phil Welch’s retirement

The city of Gastonia says Deputy Chief Brad Best has been promoted and will serve as the city’s next fire chief when Chief Phil Welch retires on May 1.

Best brings more than three decades of experience in the fire service. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the South Gastonia Fire Department and later worked as a firefighter with the City of Hickory.

During his time with the Gastonia Fire Department, Best has served in several roles, including firefighter, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief.

Chief Phil Welch announced his retirement in December. He has served as Gastonia’s fire chief since March 2009.