AG Jackson asks for more Medicaid fraud investigators

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is asking state lawmakers to fund an additional staffer to investigate Medicaid fraud. He says a data specialist could use artificial intelligence to identify providers abusing the system.

"That is not the game-changer, end-all, be all, but that is us saying this is clearly the next frontier for generating our own leads in house and just being more aggressive in cracking down on Medicaid provider fraud," he said.

Jackson says suspicious billing alone doesn’t justify criminal changes, and he defended his agency’s record, saying it’s one of the country’s most successful.