Opposition continues despite public hearing delay for east Charlotte data center rezoning

The company behind a controversial data center proposed for east Charlotte has postponed a public hearing on its rezoning request, as community opposition continues to grow around the project.

About 15 members of Charlotte’s Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Monday evening to protest the proposal.

American Tower plans to build a small data center on 10 acres of land it owns near the Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. The company has said the facility would support the digital devices people use.

April Alexander, an east Charlotte resident who lives nearby, said she remains concerned about the project’s location and the lack of community input.

“I’m still concerned about it being in a residential neighborhood and people not having a say,” Alexander said. “And two, I would love to hear more about safeguards.”

Alexander said a conversation with developers about community protections would ease some of her concerns.