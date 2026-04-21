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NEWS BRIEFS

Rowan County approves one-year moratorium on new data centers

WFAE
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT

Future data center development in Rowan County is on hold for one year after county commissioners voted unanimously to approve a moratorium on those projects.

WBTV reports the vote followed a public input session in which nearly 30 residents spoke out against a current construction project on land owned by a data center developer.

Because of state law, the specific project in question along Long Ferry Road cannot be included in the moratorium. During the meeting, County Commission Chairman Greg Edds emphasized that limitation and told residents the work underway there is site preparation for a power substation. He said the substation would support any type of development, regardless of the eventual use of the property.
Politics