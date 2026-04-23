Mooresville appeals order to release video of pantsless mayor

The Town of Mooresville is appealing a judge’s ruling that it release video showing Mayor Chris Carney at town hall without pants.

WBTV reports the appeal was filed Wednesday afternoon, the deadline Judge Richard Gottlieb set for the town to either turn over the video or submit it to the court and request redactions.

Gottlieb ruled the videos are public records, rejecting the town’s argument that the footage constitutes sensitive security information that could be used to reverse engineer the layout of the building.

In a statement, Mooresville officials said the judge’s order could have “future implications for the safety and security of municipal buildings.”

The videos stem from an incident on Oct. 10, 2024, when Carney went to town hall after midnight with a woman who was receiving taxpayer dollars as a communications consultant. Motion detectors were triggered twice, sending police to town hall.