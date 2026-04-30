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NEWS BRIEFS

Gaston County considers sales tax to boost teacher pay

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:59 AM EDT

In Gaston County, voters could soon have a say in how much extra their teachers are paid.

County commissioners are considering placing a quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot to fund teacher supplements, according to WJZY. The tax would apply to purchases that already carry a sales tax.

Commissioners say the additional revenue would help Gaston County Schools recruit and retain quality teachers.

Commission Vice Chair Bob Hovis is asking the North Carolina General Assembly to repurpose a transportation sales tax the county never implemented and convert it into an education-focused sales tax.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports