Mayor Vi Lyles addresses decision to step down next month

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles addressed her decision to resign next month at the start of the City Council meeting Monday night.

“I’m just so grateful for the number of people that have been so supportive of me making a decision that was probably the most difficult thing that I’ve ever had to do,” Lyles said.

Lyles said she is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren.

She is resigning June 30, about 18 months before the end of her term.

WFAE has previously reported that Lyles, 73, has reduced some of her job duties and public appearances over the past two years.