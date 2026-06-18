NC honors leaders with Order of the Longleaf Pine in Charlotte

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Wednesday inducted a dozen North Carolinians into the Order of the Longleaf Pine during a ceremony at Bank of America Stadium.

The award is the highest state service honor given by the governor’s office and recognizes individuals with 30 or more years of service to North Carolina.

Recipients included Mike Clement, founder of Strait Insights; Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper; former Panthers player Steve Smith Sr.; and outgoing Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Stein praised Lyles, who did not attend the ceremony, for her decades of leadership in Charlotte.

“She was a leader on the City Council, where she worked to expand economic mobility and stood against discrimination,” Stein said. “Vi Lyles helped to create the conditions for Charlotte to thrive, and now, as you all know better than anyone, it is the fastest-growing city in America. We all wish Mayor Lyles nothing but the best in her retirement.”

Other recipients included Ricky Woods, senior minister of First Baptist Church West, and former Charlotte Mayor Richard Vinroot.