© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Berger won’t seek reelection to N.C. Supreme Court in 2028

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

Republican N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection to his seat in 2028.

In a statement, Berger said he is giving “serious thought” to other ways he might serve the people of North Carolina.

Berger did not specify his future plans, but his announcement leaves open the possibility of a run for chief justice in 2028. Republican Chief Justice Paul Newby will be up for reelection that year. Newby will be 73 in 2028, three years shy of the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 76.

Republicans currently hold a 5-2 majority on North Carolina’s highest court.

One seat on the court is on the ballot this fall. Democratic Associate Justice Anita Earls is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Sarah Stevens.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison