Berger won’t seek reelection to N.C. Supreme Court in 2028

Republican N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection to his seat in 2028.

In a statement, Berger said he is giving “serious thought” to other ways he might serve the people of North Carolina.

Berger did not specify his future plans, but his announcement leaves open the possibility of a run for chief justice in 2028. Republican Chief Justice Paul Newby will be up for reelection that year. Newby will be 73 in 2028, three years shy of the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 76.

Republicans currently hold a 5-2 majority on North Carolina’s highest court.

One seat on the court is on the ballot this fall. Democratic Associate Justice Anita Earls is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Sarah Stevens.