Trump to campaign with Whatley at Gastonia rally; traffic delays expected

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Gastonia on Wednesday to campaign for North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

Trump and Whatley are expected to rally supporters at Gastonia Municipal Airport, where Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Gastonia police said soft road closures and detours will begin at 10 a.m. on Union Road, Gaston Day School Road, Robinson Road and Bud Wilson Road. Only local traffic will be allowed through those areas.

Police are also urging people attending the rally not to park along neighborhood roads. Additional road closures are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Whatley is running against former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in the U.S. Senate race. Recent polls have consistently shown Cooper ahead, though by varying margins.