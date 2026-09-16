Huntersville approves new e-bike rules

Huntersville has joined Cornelius and Davidson in adopting new regulations for electric bicycles.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to require helmet use and limit e-bike speeds to 28 mph.

Huntersville Police Chief Brian Vaughn said the town plans to focus on educating riders before stepping up enforcement.

“The piece of this that’s important to us is the education piece,” Vaughn said. “We really want to try to do that first, before we go into an enforcement posture.”

Charlotte is also considering e-bike regulations. The Charlotte City Council’s safety committee has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to draft a proposed ordinance.