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NEWS BRIEFS

Huntersville approves new e-bike rules

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:23 AM EDT

Huntersville has joined Cornelius and Davidson in adopting new regulations for electric bicycles.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to require helmet use and limit e-bike speeds to 28 mph.

Huntersville Police Chief Brian Vaughn said the town plans to focus on educating riders before stepping up enforcement.

“The piece of this that’s important to us is the education piece,” Vaughn said. “We really want to try to do that first, before we go into an enforcement posture.”

Charlotte is also considering e-bike regulations. The Charlotte City Council’s safety committee has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to draft a proposed ordinance.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain