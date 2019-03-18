11 People Displaced As Fire Damages Condos In Cornelius

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire early Monday that damaged several apartments at a condominium complex on Lake Norman in Cornelius.

Nobody was hurt, but eight adults, three children and several dogs and cats were displaced by the fire.

The blaze started shortly after 4 a.m. in the 18740 block of Nautical Drive, at the Admiral's Quarters condos off West Catawba Avenue. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire began on a third-floor deck and spread to the attic and roof. The exact cause has not been determined.

Several apartments were heavily damaged by fire and water, according to the fire marshal.

It took firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville about an hour to control the fire, Huntersville Fire Department said.