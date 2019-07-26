5 Things To Know About Charlotte's '24 Hours Of Booty'

Charlotte's annual 24 Hours of Booty is this weekend. The streets of Charlotte's Myers Park neighborhood will be squeezed by packs of cyclists and walkers participating in the charity event, which raises money for cancer research and support services.

This year's charity ride kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Queens Road West and Wellesley Avenue and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday. Not sure what all the fuss is about? Here are five things to know about the annual event.

1. It was founded in 2002 by Charlottean Spencer Leuders

The inaugural ride was held in 2002 when Charlotte attorney Spencer Leuders felt called to raise awareness for cancer. He told WFAE that cancer hadn't directly touched his family, but he "didn't want to wait around for something to happen."

That November, he decided to raise money while riding the streets around Queens University for 24 hours.

He planned to ride solo, but as he later recounted to the CharlotteFive Podcast, several people joined him on the inaugural ride.

The result left him inspired to turn the 24-hour ride into an annual event, and has grown to include well over 1,000 cyclists and hundreds of walkers in recent years.

2. It's unclear how the "Booty Loop" got its name

The three-mile loop around Queens University is affectionately known by cyclists as the "Booty Loop," but the origins of the name are uncertain.

Some have guessed it comes from all the derrieres that toil away as their owners peddle or jog up and down the gentle slopes around the university.

Leuders told The Charlotte Observer in 2003 that the farthest back he could trace the name was to 1992, when a group of cyclists from Eastover decided to try out the Myers Park roads and were delighted by the number of fit Queens College students and other runners - hence, "The Booty Loop."

However the name came to exist, it's been embraced as an asset by the annual charity ride. It grabs attention and adds quirky flavor to the event.

3. You don't have to bike the full 24 hours

Some riders will bike the loop for 24 hours with only occasional breaks, but many others will form relay teams, or just bike as long as they can.

Organizers stress that it's a charity ride - not a race - so participants can ride or walk as much or as little as they like. As the 24 Foundation's website reads, "how far you want to ride or walk is up to you and how far your inspiration takes you!"

Participants are only asked to meet a fundraising minimum (between $50 and $400, depending on the participant's age) in order to take part.

4. The event has expanded to other cities

Charlotte remains the event's birthplace, but the event has expanded into other cities over the past two decades.

The charity ride first expanded into Columbia, South Carolina, in 2008, and later spred to Balitmore, Atlanta, and Indianapolis.

This year, organizers are focusing only on Charlotte and Indianapolis, which held it's 2019 ride on June 26-27. There, the event is known as 24 Indianapolis (or 24 Indy).

5. The event has raised more than $21 million for cancer research

Since the event's inception in 2002, it's raised more than $21 million for a host of cancer charities. Money raised through this year's event will go toward the Levine Cancer Institute, the Levine Children's Hospital, Queens University of Charlotte, the LIVESTRONG Foundation, and other nonprofits.

The 24 Foundation has a list of its beneficaries (in both Charlotte and Indianapolis) on their website.

Organizers also say this year's race will include over 1,100 cyclists and walkers. Happy pedaling!