Charlotte Talks: Breaking Down The Electoral College

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike discusses the Electoral College. Should it stay or should it go? We look at the pros and cons and efforts being made by states to bypass the Electoral College.

The Electoral College has long been controversial but recent elections have amped up our conversations about its future. Two of the last three presidents owe their stay in the White House to that institution.

Some of the candidates in this election cycle favor abolishing the Electoral College saying it would bring us closer to “one man, one vote.” We look at the pros and cons of our current system this hour on Charlotte Talks.

Guests:

George Edwards, University Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Jordan Chair in Presidential Studies Distinguished Fellow, University of Oxford, Professor of Political Science, Texas A&M