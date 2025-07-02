© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Foreign adversaries sow division in local communities, including North Carolina, report says

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 3, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Hurricane Helene eroded the bank surrounding the Old Fort Finishing Dam. Wood and metal debris settled out of the stormwater above the abandoned barrier.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Hurricane Helene eroded the bank surrounding the Old Fort Finishing Dam. Wood and metal debris settled in the stormwater above the abandoned barrier.

Note: This is program originally aired May 28, 2025.

U.S. intelligence officials have long known that foreign adversaries are trying to sow division in the country through misinformation and disinformation. That threat has intensified in the social media age.

A new report from the German Marshall Fund finds that nations like Russia, China and others are becoming more sophisticated in these techniques, targeting state and local governments. According to the report, they are sometimes pushing favorable policy agendas at the local level, or they’re using local debates as part of a broader geopolitical effort.

The report singles out North Carolina as one of the targets. It says countries like Russia, China and Cuba spread false and polarizing information in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The three countries used state media and bot networks to amplify narratives — including false claims about the availability of federal disaster aid.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we are joined by some of the authors of this report, compare the situation in North Carolina to other states and learn how people can recognize and guard against misinformation and disinformation.

GUESTS:
David Salvo, managing director, Alliance for Securing Democracy
Bret Schafer, senior fellow for media and digital disinformation, Alliance for Securing Democracy

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri