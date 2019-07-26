Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Council Resolution Condemning Trump; New CMS Superintendent

Friday, July 26th 2019

On the Local News Roundup, Charlotte City Council condemns the President’s “racist and xenophobic language” and approves more money for affordable housing. A new acting superintendent at CMS. And more on a possible county tax hike for the arts. Mike Collins and guests go through those stories and more.

Charlotte City Council approved a resolution this week condemning President Trump and his use of what the resolution says is “racist and xenophobic language”. That resolution followed a discussion about the possibility of backing out of the contract to host the Republican National Convention next year, but the city attorney says this would end in a tough legal fight.

Council also voted this week to spend $12.8 million and donate city land for several new affordable housing projects around the city. The eight projects will result in 950 housing units.

After last week’s suspension and then resignation of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox, the district has named an acting superintendent, Ernest Winston. Winston, formerly the district’s ombudsman, says his focus will be on stability, and getting schools ready for the August 26th opening of the school year.

And what was the reaction of North Carolina lawmakers to Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony this week on Capitol Hill? We’ll discuss.

Mike Collins and our panel of local journalists will have those stories, an update on the possible ASC tax hike, and much more on the local news roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of QCityMetro.com

Sarah Delia, reporter for WFAE

Jonathan Lowe, reporter for Spectrum News

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV Reporter