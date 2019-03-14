Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Panthers May Move HQ To SC; New Candidates For 9th District

Friday, March 15th 2019

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins and a panel of reporters cover this week's top stories: Candidate filing is open this week for the new 9th District Congressional Election and more search warrants are filed as the investigation continues. The Panthers get serious about moving their headquarters and practice facility to South Carolina. And that nationwide college admissions scheme hits home.

The news in the 9th Congressional district continues as candidate filing opened this week in the 9th District’s new race. This comes after the State Election Board ordered a new election because evidence of election fraud was uncovered. We’ll discuss the latest on who is putting their name in the hat.

We’ll also give you an update on the happenings in the ongoing investigation into the 9th District, including new details coming to light from search warrants released this week.

Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper went across the border into South Carolina to meet with Governor Henry McMaster this week, and McMaster says the state will be working on legislation to help the team to move its corporate headquarters and practice fields to the state. What implications will this have for the future of the team and the stadium in Charlotte, and what is Charlotte's response?

In addition to a possible move, the Panthers also say that Bank of America Stadium is overvalued by as much as $485 million and the value should be cut.

A nationwide college admissions cheating scheme was made public this week when dozens of people were charged with fraud at universities around the country. North Carolina was not immune, as Wake Forest University’s volleyball coach appeared on the list of those in the case.

Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins and a panel of journalists cover those stories and much more on the Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Ely Portillo, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com and WCCB

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s Political Reporter