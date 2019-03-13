Charlotte Talks: Mike And The Mayor On New Immigration Committee, Affordable Housing, DC Trips

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Mayor Vi Lyles is back on "Charlotte Talks" for another edition of Mike and the Mayor to discuss issues important to the Queen City.

Mayor Lyles recently wrote an open letter about immigration after she received criticism from speakers at a recent meeting regarding ICE raids in Charlotte. She talks more about that and we hear about the first meetings of her new Immigrant Community Committee - a committee Lyles convened to address the apprehensions of immigrants living in the city.

The mayor and Mike also discuss Lyles' two recent trips to Washington, D.C. — one for her recent appointment to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, where she is the only mayor serving as an advisor, and a meeting of the National League of Cities.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte