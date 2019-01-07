Charlotte Talks: From News Fatigue To News Avoidance

Tuesday, Jan. 8 2019

The increasingly frenetic pace of the news and what some view as a torrent of bad news is causing people to burn out. Just how much can Americans take in coming year and what to do about “news fatigue.”

Things move so fast today, that it’s difficult to process what just happened before something else takes center stage. If you ask enough people what they think about the news, you’ll find some who are trying, perhaps for the first time, to tune it all out. A poll from the Pew Research Center in the summer of 2018 showed nearly seven in 10 Americans have news fatigue. In some cases, that fatigue can lead to news avoidance. A study by the University of Oxford and Reuters found that in 2017, 38 percent of Americans actively sought to avoid the news.

GUESTS

Michael Barthel, senior researcher at the Pew Research Center.

Stephanie Edgerly, associate professor in the Medil School of Journalism at Northwestern University.