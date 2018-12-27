Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks News Roundup: Top Stories Of 2018

By Chris Miller

Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

From politics and education, to sports and scooters. The Local News Roundup looks back at the year in news with guest host Erik Spanberg.

Looking back at all the news of 2018. you might ask what didn't happen this year?

The midterm reshaped North Carolina politics by ending the Republicans' supermajority grip on the General Assembly. Meanwhile, 11th-hour allegations of election fraud in the 9th Congressional District threw that election into chaos.

The Carolinas took a blow from Hurricane Florence, causing dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

As the country continued to grapple with school shootings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was confronted with one of its own.

Presidents past and present paid tribute to evangelist Billy Graham as the Charlotte native was laid to rest.

Republicans picked Charlotte for their 2020 convention, causing rifts at city hall.

A "new day" and a new owner for the Carolina Panthers, and new means of getting around town, from light rail to scooters.

And that just scratches the surface of the year that was 2018.

Erik Spanberg, managing editor, Charlotte Business Journal

David Boraks, reporter, WFAE

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher, Q City Metro

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter, The Charlotte Observer

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE

