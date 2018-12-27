Charlotte Talks News Roundup: Top Stories Of 2018

Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

From politics and education, to sports and scooters. The Local News Roundup looks back at the year in news with guest host Erik Spanberg.

Looking back at all the news of 2018. you might ask what didn't happen this year?

The midterm reshaped North Carolina politics by ending the Republicans' supermajority grip on the General Assembly. Meanwhile, 11th-hour allegations of election fraud in the 9th Congressional District threw that election into chaos.

Bladenboro voters say @MarkHarrisNC9 arrisNC9 supporters wanted them to hand over finished absentee ballots; one woman says she did: https://t.co/dihfhKGkQo — Steve Harrison (@Sharrison_WFAE) December 4, 2018

The Carolinas took a blow from Hurricane Florence, causing dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

Hurricane Florence caused $17 billion worth of damage in September, worth more than hurricanes Matthew and Floyd combined. https://t.co/ApnLqcM0xG pic.twitter.com/Ne18Tt3mUt — WFAE (@WFAE) October 31, 2018

As the country continued to grapple with school shootings, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was confronted with one of its own.

Grieving Butler students urged to wrest good from classmate’s school shooting death. RIP Bobby McKeithen III https://t.co/iwLlmIUGoL — Ann Doss Helms (@anndosshelms) November 3, 2018

Presidents past and present paid tribute to evangelist Billy Graham as the Charlotte native was laid to rest.

The World Says Farewell To The Rev. Billy Graham Coverage of Friday's big funeral in #CLT, on WFAE. Thoughts from Rev. Billy Graham's children, including Franklin Graham (photo), Joel Osteen and the archbishop of NY. https://t.co/X0eFWwEWqV pic.twitter.com/DCPRxAX9fm — David Boraks (@davidboraks) March 3, 2018

Republicans picked Charlotte for their 2020 convention, causing rifts at city hall.

A "new day" and a new owner for the Carolina Panthers, and new means of getting around town, from light rail to scooters.

Fad or future? We're discussing dockless bikes and scooters, and how a multi-billion dollar industry is bringing new options to transportation. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XwshI8ys2A — Charlotte Talks (@CharlotteTalks) July 30, 2018

And that just scratches the surface of the year that was 2018.

GUEST HOST

Erik Spanberg, managing editor, Charlotte Business Journal (@CBJspanberg)

GUESTS

David Boraks, reporter, WFAE (@davidboraks)

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher, Q City Metro (@glennburkins)

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter, The Charlotte Observer (@anndosshelms)

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE (@SHarrison_WFAE)