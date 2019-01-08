Charlotte Talks: Science Behind Workplace Meetings

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike delves into the science of meetings with two guests who have studied meetings extensively. They’re a part of life so we get some tips on making them better.

As we all know, meetings are a typical part of life for anyone who has worked any kind of job. But how productive are they really? Are they doing us more harm than good, and if we have to have them what is the best way for us to meet?

Our two guests this morning insist that meetings aren’t bad, bad meeting are bad and they have some suggestions on how to make them better, more productive, even more enjoyable.

Guests:

Steven Rogelberg, Chancellor’s Professor and Professor of Management, Belk College of Business, UNCC and author of The Surprising Science of Meetings: How You Can Lead Your Team to Peak Performance

John Kello, Professor of Psychology, Davidson College