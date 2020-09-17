Cooper: NC Elementary School Students Permitted To Return To In-Person Instruction

North Carolina public school students in grades K-5 will be permitted to transition to full in-person instruction beginning Oct. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Under that “Plan A,” option laid out earlier in the year, students and faculty must still wear face masks and practice social distancing while at school, but there are not limitations on the number of students permitted in classrooms.

Schools can choose to move to the state’s Plan A, but are not required to do so.

“Plan A may not be right at this time for many school districts and for every family,” Cooper said. “Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for those who choose them.”

Middle and high schools must continue limiting the number of students allowed into school buildings, or keep students at home for remote learning under the governor's Plan B or Plan C for school reopenings.

The announcement comes as new COVID-19 infections in North Carolina dipped in August and September, falling from a peak in mid-July. Currently, around 5-6% of all COVID-19 tests in North Carolina are returning a positive result. In mid-July, that figure was around 10-11%.

The governor's plan was announced less than 24 hours after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board voted 6 - 3 in favor of gradually returning students to in-person instruction under a weekly rotating schedule. Students would be split into three groups, with each group spending one week in the classroom and two weeks learning at home.

Students with disabilities would be the first to return on Sept. 29, followed by prekindergarteners on Oct. 12. Elementary school students in grades K-5 would return on Nov. 22, with middle school students in grades 6-8 returning the following day, Nov. 23. High school students would be the last to return on Dec. 14, in order to take their End of Course exams.

The announcement also comes one day after North Carolina Republicans, led by gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, called on Cooper to fully reopen schools.

Forest called Cooper’s plan a failure and said North Carolina should follow the lead of public and private schools elsewhere across the country that already have reopened.

“There is no solid science or data that says kids should not be in the classroom,” Forest said.

Forest also said that schools should not require students to wear face masks.

“I don’t think there’s any science that backs that up. That’s my personal opinion,” he told reporters. “All science is based on skepticism.”

On Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said there is “clear scientific evidence” that face masks work to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about Forest's face masks comments, Cooper was critical: "It’s irresponsible to say we’re going to fill up our classrooms now with no safety measures and with no masks," he said. "The science is clear on masks. They work to slow the spread of the virus. ... When elected leaders and people in important policy positions discourage the use of masks, that becomes part of the problem. What you do is increase community spread when fewer people wear masks, and therefore you make it harder for us to get our children safely in schools."

This is a developing story and will be updated.